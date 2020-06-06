The NSW Court of Appeal has done a last-minute 180 and officially ruled that the Sydney Black Lives Matter protest set to take place today is considered an authorised public assembly.

The event, organised by the Indigenous Social Justice Association, Anticolonial Asian Alliance and USYD Autonomous Collective Against Racism, is now able to go ahead, with a ruling being made just minutes before the Vigil For George Floyd event is meant to begin.

Court has ruled the protest is AUTHORISED! — David Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeMLC) June 6, 2020

According to Greens NSW MP David Shoebridge, the original forms provided by organisers were accepted as an approval for public assembly, which means the assembly is officially back on.

The original forms the organisers worked on with police were accepted as an approval for a public assembly. — David Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeMLC) June 6, 2020

The news comes after the Supreme Court ruled the protest to be illegal on Friday night, leaving thousands of anti-racism activists across NSW outraged.

The Stop All Black Deaths in Custody: Vigil For George Floyd gathering will take place at Sydney’s Town Hall between 3-5pm on Saturday (today).

If you’re planning on attending any of the protests around the country today, please remember to stay safe and continue to practice social distancing. If you’re showing any signs of a cold or fever, please DO NOT attend the protests today, you can make your voice heard online or contribute in other ways.

We’ve compiled a list of vital tips to keep you as safe as possible while making sure this important message is heard.