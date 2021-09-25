Imagine going to the shops for some bread, leaving your car window open, and then returning to it to find a swarm of murderous stingy bees had hive-jacked it? Well, that’s unfortunately what happened to a bloke in Sydney yesterday.

According to 9News, Rizwan Khan was grabbing some groceries at Haldon Street in Lakemba when he returned to his car only ten minutes later to find an un-bee-lievably huge fleet of stingy bois had snuck their way in, and called the doorframe by the driver’s seat home.

And, when I say a fleet, I mean it. A swarm is too subtle of a description for what the pictures here show. You know when there’s so many bugs that the creepy crawlies are literally crawling on top of each other instead of an actual surface? Yeah, that’s what we’re dealing with.

“I returned to the car and I had people around the car with their cameras on and bees inside the car,” he told 9News.

“Maybe they liked my Jeep, you know?”

In perhaps the most chaotic part of this story, a local old beekeeper was ~nearby~ and literally moved the bees into a box with his bare hands.

This old man came up to me (and said) ‘do you want to give it to me?'” Khan said.

“And I said, of course, you can take them all. He was a lifesaver for me.”

In footage taken from the scene, the legendary bee-geezer pulled out what looks like a multi-purpose gas lighter and set something alight to keep the bees in their buzzing cage. Police were called to the scene but the sweet story seemed to have already been solved.

In extremely fair news, the driver told the outlet he will keep his car windows up from now on and me the fuck, too.

Tragically, this isn’t the first time this has happened. Back in 2019, a woman in Adelaide found the back of her car had been glazed by a sheet of alive bees. That same year, a couple in Spain found, uh, 80,000 bees buzzing in their walls. Nature isn’t all bad though! There’s this cheeky echidna who broke into an NSW bottle-o for a booze and snooze.