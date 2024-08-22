One Of Sydney Aquarium’s Famous Gay Penguins Has Died, Leaving Behind His Partner Of Six Years

Sydney Aquarium has shared devastating news with its worldwide fans today, as it announced the death of the penguin Sphen, one half of the internationally famous same-sex penguin couple.

Taken too soon at the age of 11, Sphen leaves behind his partner Magic after six adorable years together. Sphen died of natural causes, after living a long life for a Gentoo penguin.

Mourning his loss are his countless fans across the globe, as well as the two penguin chicks he raised with his partner, Lara and Clancy.

The passing of the iconic penguin was announced by Sydney Aquarium on its social media pages with a touching video tribute that recapped Sphen and Magic’s love story.

The two Gentoo penguins rose to fame in 2018 faster than Chappell Roan when the aquarium shared footage of Sphen giving Magic a stone. Which if you aren’t aware, is the penguin equivalent of proposing.

BRB. Grabbing tissues. This is sad as hell.

The penguins made headlines worldwide for their cute romance, and continued to be a mainstay attraction for the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium for the six years of their relationship.

Sphen and Magic. (Source: SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium)

Sphen and Magic have appeared in documentaries, Netflix series, and even a Mardis Gras float in 2021.

They also were accused by conservative politician and leader of the Australian Christian Lobby, Lyle Shelton, of “faking” their love, accusing the aquarium of “manipulating” the penguins into having a relationship.

Wasn’t there a Parks and Rec episode about this? https://t.co/pya9AVOARr — Stephen Bates (@stephenbatesmp) July 3, 2023

Just in case that wasn’t all sad enough for you, Sydney Aquarium reported that upon the death of Sphen, his partner led the entire colony of Gentoo penguins in the enclosure in mournful singing.

“The loss of Sphen is heartbreaking to the penguin colony, the team and everyone who has been inspired or positively impacted by Sphen and Magic’s story,” said Sea Life Sydney’s general manager, Richard Dilly.

“Sphen and Magic’s love story captivated the world and it’s been an honour to welcome local and international fans, some of which travelled long distances to see them in real life.

😢 🐧 🏳️‍🌈 💔 (Source: SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium)

The staff at Sydney Aquarium will now focus on preparing the widower penguin for his first breeding season without Sphen.

It’s too early in the morning for this level of sadness.

VALE my king, Sphen. You were a real one.

[Image: SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium]