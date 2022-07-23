Guess what! Sydney airport has officially been crowned as the 9th most delayed in the world. Stunning.

Obviously there is a huge factor at play here — spoiler: it rhymes with shmovid. The demand for travel is unlike ever before after two years of sitting in our asses in the same location during the height of the coronavirus travel restrictions.

But obviously there is a huge resource shortage that’s struggling to keep up with the increase in flight bookings. It’s quite a combination and I’m not sure that anyone is surprised that airports are a bit of a shitfight right now.

CNN used FlightAware data to rank the world’s 10 worst airports for delays during May 26 and July 19 — a peak period for the European summer. It’s unsurprising then that seven of the top 10 most-delayed airports were in Europe. They included Frankfurt, Munich, Paris, Amsterdam, London (Gatwick and Heathrow) and Athens.

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport took out the 9th spot with 34.2% of flights being delayed. I mean, we’ve all seen the footage of the lines at this particular airport. But to know we made the top 10 worldwide is a whole different… achievement?

Toronto Pearson International Airport came in at number one with a huge 52.5% of flights being delayed. Those are not good odds. In the 10th spot was Orlando International Airport with 33.4%.

The same report also showed the Top 10 airports for cancellations, however, the percentages were much smaller. Sydney airport again made the list (yay?) with 5.9% of flights being cancelled within the same date period. China’s Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport took the ultimate crown with 7.9% and Amsterdam came in 10th at 3.9%.

There’s never been a better time to listen to your parents when they tell you to get travel insurance and arrive at the airport with plenty of time before your flight.