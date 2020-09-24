Some horny devils may have been responsible for a second spike in cases in the Victorian country town in Colac, after an illegal sex party occurred on August 29.

First reported by the Herald Sun, rumours circulated amongst residents in the area, who thought there could be a link between the gathering and a second wave of cases in Colac.

Residents are reportedly furious that people would conduct a sex party after the town had already experienced an outbreak of the virus earlier that month.

However, it is unclear whether there is any link between the saucy session and the second burst in cases in Colac.

Police did not attend the address on the day of the gathering, and only became aware of the potential breach of Chief Health Officer directions after they were alerted in the days following, according to Victoria Police.

Once Victoria Police received the reports, they issued two fines for $1652 to the homeowners.

We reached out to the Department Of Health and Human Services who said, “we respect the privacy of patients and we do not provide details about individual cases, unless it is necessary to do so in the interests of public health.”

“There are strict procedures in place to protect the public whenever someone tests positive to coronavirus, including close contacts being identified and notified that they need to self-isolate and seek testing,” said DHHS.

There was a peak of more than 90 cases during Colac’s first wave in early August. The cluster was linked to an outbreak at the Australian Lamb Company abattoir.

After driving down cases to almost zero, a second wave of infections swept the town in late August with some speculation the cause was the infamous Colac swingers sesh.

There are currently two active cases in Colac Otway shire and 554 active cases in Victoria.

Well let’s hope they at least used protection, and I don’t just mean a mask.