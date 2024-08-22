Swillhouse Issues Public Apology & Cancels Swillfest Following Allegations Of Toxic Culture

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual assault.

Swillhouse and its venues — including Restaurant Hubert, Shady Pines Saloon, The Baxter Inn, Albertos Lounge, Le Foote and The Caterpillar Club — have issued a joint public apology following a bombshell report alleging sexual assault, harassment and drug use at its establishments.

On Thursday, Swillhouse and the listed venues issued a joint statement on social media, apologising for the accusations made in an investigation by The Sydney Morning Herald.

In the SMH report, which was published on Wednesday, five former female staff members across the company claimed they were sexually assaulted, harassed by other employees of Swillhouse, encouraged to have sex with customers and take drugs on shift.

“Our sincere apologies,” the statement began.

“This week our business has faced scrutiny with distressing claims about how Swillhouse used to operate in the past. We sincerely apologise to anyone who has felt hurt, unsafe, unprotected, triggered or unheard.

“We particularly extend this apology to our female staff, guests, friends and family.”

The company went on to acknowledge that it “was not always perfect” and that it “got things wrong in the past”.

“Several years ago, we began the process of building a better workplace where our people feel protected and where those poor behaviours are not tolerated,” the statement continued.

“While we cannot right the wrongs of the past, we acknowledge them, and apologise for any hurt caused.

“We assure our people, our customers, our friends and our patrons that we currently have best practice policies and processes in place to ensure our people work in the safest possible environment for today, and tomorrow.”

Swillhouse cancels Swillfest

At the end of their statement, Swillhouse announced Swillfest an event that they’ve been promoting for the last couple of weeks, has been postponed following the report.

“Our responsibility and focus right now is to our people and their wellbeing and for this reason, we don’t feel it’s appropriate to go ahead with plans for the Swillfest on 21 September,” the statement reads.

When SMH published the investigation, several brands pulled out of Swillfest. All ticket holders will be issued a full refund.

Swillhouse CEO Anton Forte Stood Down Following Sydney Morning Herald investigation

The public apology comes a day after Swillhouse CEO Anton Forte stepped down from the board of the Australian Restaurant Cafe Association.

Chef Neil Perry — the chair of the Australian Restaurant and Cafe Association — told the SMH that Forte had been stood down until the allegations could be “thoroughly investigated”.

“There are some serious allegations,” he said.

“I’m always concerned by any workplace mismanagement of people. The whole idea of workplace safety is absolutely paramount. We don’t like to see any of that happen.”

Alongside Perry’s statement, Swillhouse acknowledged the accusations but did not suggest Forte was involved in the misconduct.

“It brings us pain and regret knowing that there have been instances where some of our employees have felt unsupported, unheard or at risk,” Swillhouse said.

“In recent years, Swillhouse has made concerted efforts to better support the well-being of our workforce and create a more inclusive and safer workplace.”

At the time when SMH published the bombshell report, Forte responded and said Swillhouse “sincerely regretted and apologised to any former employees who felt unsupported and at risk”.