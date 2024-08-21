Swillhouse CEO Steps Down From Key Role After Bombshell Report Alleges Widespread Toxic Culture

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual assault.

Swillhouse CEO Anton Forte has stepped down from the board of the Australian Restaurant and Cafe Association, following a bombshell report alleging a culture of drug use and sexual assault at some of Sydney’s most popular bars and restaurants.

On Wednesday, the Sydney Morning Herald published a report accusing Swillhouse of “pushing female staff” out of the company after they reported allegations of sexual assault and harassment across its high-scale venues, including Restuarant Hubert, Le Foote, Baxter Inn and Caterpillar Club.

Following the publication, Chef Neil Perry — the chair of the Australian Restaurant and Cafe Association — confirmed Forte had been stood down until the allegations could be “thoroughly investigated”.

“There are some serious allegations,” he said, per the publication.

“I’m always concerned by any workplace mismanagement of people. The whole idea of workplace safety is absolutely paramount. We don’t like to see any of that happen.”

Swillhouse also issued a statement, acknowledging the allegations and did not suggest that Forte was involved in the misconduct.

“It brings us pain and regret knowing that there have been instances where some of our employees have felt unsupported, unheard or at risk,” Swillhouse said.

“In recent years, Swillhouse has made concerted efforts to better support the well-being of our workforce and create a more inclusive and safer workplace.”

In the investigation, five former female staff members across Swillhouse venues claimed they were sexually assaulted, harassed by other employees of the Swillhouse group, encouraged to have sex with customers and take drugs on shift.

Swillhouse’s Le Foote. (Image source: Instagram / @swillhouse)

Forte said Swillhouse “sincerely regretted and apologised to any former employees who felt unsupported and at risk”.

Since the report, several brands have pulled out of Swillhouse Festival, which was due to take place next month.

Image source: Instagram / @swillhouse