Warramunga man Lincoln Crowley QC will serve as Australia’s first Indigenous Supreme Court Justice after being appointed to the Queensland Supreme Court on Friday. In high school, Crowley was told by his deputy principal that he was likely to end up in jail because he was from an Aboriginal family.

A member of the prestigious Queen’s Counsel (QC) since 2018, Crowley has overcome massive barriers to land this gig, stating that when he was in high school, he “didn’t know anyone who had been to university” as per The Townsville Bulletin.

“I didn’t know anything about law nor have any connection to it,” he said.

Crowley and fellow recruit Melanie Hindman have been welcomed to their roles by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“They are both outstanding individuals who have a lot to offer the Supreme Court of Queensland,” she said as per 9News.

“Mr Crowley has regularly appeared throughout Australia but particularly in Queensland, New South Wales and Victorian courts across a diverse range of matters, especially criminal trials and appeals.”

The Attorney General of Queensland Shannon Fentiman joined the congratulations saying Crowley’s new role made for a “historic day”.

“This appointment is significant, not only for First Nations Queenslanders but for the Queensland justice system.”

The story comes a week after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed his intent to acknowledge the Uluru Statement. during his election night speech.