Aussies Are Eating Succulent Chinese Meals Tonight To Honour Mr Democracy Manifest’s Passing

As people across the world mourn the loss of icon and living meme Jack Karlson — AKA the man who ate a succulent Chinese meal — Australians are honouring Mr Democracy Manifest’s life by having a Chinese meal for dinner tonight. It’s what he would’ve wanted.

At the age of 82, Karlson was taken too soon due to advanced cancer. He leaves behind millions of fans worldwide who have immortalised him for a cult-classic clip of his arrest in 1991 outside Brisbane’s China Sea Restaurant.

There’s no doubt you’ve seen the footage before, or at the very least have heard someone repeat one of Karlson’s famous quotes to the several officers trying to arrest him for alleged credit card fraud.

“Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest.”

“Get your hand off my penis!”

“Are you waiting to receive my limp penis?”

“I see that you know your judo well.”

“What is the charge? Eating a meal, a succulent Chinese meal?”

With the unfortunate news of his passing, tributes to Mr Democracy Manifest have poured out from all around the globe, with many remembering him for having the “funniest arrest ever”.

Jack Karlson, the man who had the funniest arrest ever, has died. He deserves a statue.



Long live this legend.pic.twitter.com/qh0txfKEvw — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) August 8, 2024

RIP Jack Karlson

I hope he’s eating a meal, a succulent Chinese meal in heaven right now pic.twitter.com/XWQwi8tccl — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) August 7, 2024

Fans pay tribute by eating Succulent Chinese Meals

However in Australia, some folks have decided to pay tribute to Jack Karlson’s death by honouring him by eating a specific sentimental dinner — none other than a succulent Chinese meal.

Which TBH, seems like a fitting way to farewell the man I say.

On a post to r/Australia on Reddit, thousands of users grieved for the loss of Karlson, with many agreeing that tonight they’ll order Chinese to pay tribute to him.

“Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we eat Chinese,” commented one user.

“Chinese restaurants are about to have a record night tonight in his honour,” wrote another.

The post’s comment chain was filled with hundreds of Mr Democracy Manifest’s fans who agreed to participate in the commemorative meal, stating that “it’s the right thing to do”.

With the important caveat that the meals are succulent.

Some noted that the day of Karlson’s passing, August 8, should henceforth be known as Succulent Chinese Meal Day. Meanwhile others demanded for a state funeral to be held.

The idea has also been picked up by the folks over on X (formerly Twitter), with many more people getting behind the commemoration movement.

I see it as only fitting we all have a succulent Chinese meal this evening. R.I.P Jack Karlson — rotten (@bigrotter) August 8, 2024

I’ll have a succulent Chinese meal tonight in his honour. No Judo though — Gary Redrup(Gatford) (@thegaryshow) August 8, 2024

Personally, tonight you’ll find my mourning by belting out the James Bond musical intro version of Karlson’s words, while tucking into some sweet and sour pork.

A documentary about Jack Karlson was announced recently, fittingly called The Man Who Ate A Succulent Chinese Meal, which is set to release in early 2025.

Karlson had appeared in music video with Aussie band The Chats recreating his famous arrest, sold hilarious merchandise to fund his painting career, and was even spotted recently reuniting with one of the police who met him on that fated day.

Jack Karlson’s iconic arrest has stood the test of time, maintaining popularity across decades. May his words will echo across the halls of history for many, many more.

RIP Mr Democracy Manifest, the unofficial King of Australia. Now where’s my nearest Chinese restaurant?