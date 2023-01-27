Warning: This article contains spoilers of Succession.

After the season three finale of Succession gifted us with one of the best curveballs we’ve seen so far, we’re fkn hankering for season four to grace our screens. And hotties, an official teaser trailer has just been released.

Season three left us with Shiv (Sarah Snook) as she was planning on turning against her father Logan (Brian Cox), with the support of her bros Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and honestly, it’s giving Powerpuff Girls. But things all got complicated when her husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), BETRAYED HER (!!!) and sided with Logan first, as well as spilling the deets on the Roy kids’ revolution. Ahhhhhh.

Honestly, the Kardashians could NEVER.

In the season four trailer, we’ve been given a hint as to what kind of fallout faces the Roy fam, how the siblings will finally work together, and what Tom will deal with now that he’s officially #TeamLogan.

Is There A Season Four Succession Trailer?

Si! HBO has just released the official teaser trailer for a fourth of Succession and my body (and couch) is READY.

The trailer sees the Roy siblings collectively losing their shit after their failed coup from the season three finale.

Tom, who has recently sided with Logan, asks him if they’ll always be good, to which old mate replies, “If we’re good… we’re good.” It’s honestly one of the most ominous Logan lines we’ve been gifted.

Elsewhere in the trailer, ultimate schemer Shiv says, “This is not about getting back at Dad, but if it hurts him it doesn’t bother me,” hinting at how their relationship will be progressing (or lack thereof) in season four.

Fans are also hyped by the trailer.

One commented, “Seeing Kendall, Shiv and Roman as a team warms my heart.”

“This is the type of show I never thought I could get into but I was proven severely wrong,” another said. “Absolutely cannot wait for this season.”

“This series is one of the reasons why I love being alive,” one fan commented.

People were also going ga-ga over the appearance of Greg Tom in the teaser.

“For a second there I thought we weren’t going to see any Greg Tom action in the teaser. HBO is smart for leaving it last.”

While another hypothesised about the ultimate fate of the show.

What Will Succession Season Four Be About?

HBO has released an official synopsis of what we’ll be seeing in season four:

“”…the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

And uhhhh, fuck.

The Roy family is about as dysfunctional as it’s ever been (as if that was possible), the health of Logan Roy remains in question (as a co-worker said to me, “I swear he’s been dying for, like, eight seasons now”), and as he looks to finally sell the family biz, it has us (and the kids) going ???????.

Who Will Be In Season Four Of Succession?

Season four sees our faves return to the screen as the characters we love to hate. We’ll see Brian Cox as Rupert Murdoch Logan Roy, the fictitious family’s patriarch, as well as Hiam Abbass‘ Marcia Roy, his (third) wife.

Joining them will be Alan Ruck returning as the black sheep of the family, Connor, as well as Jeremy Strong as the ambitious addict Kendall. Kieran Culkin reprises his role as the vulnerable party-animal Roman and Sarah Snook returns as Shiv, the indignant and opportunistic daughter of the family.

We’ll also see Nicholas Braun as the quirky Roy cousin, Greg Hirsch, and Matthew Macfadyen as Shiv’s hubby, Tom Wambsgans.

Alexander Skarsgård‘s Lukas Matsson will return as the tech billionaire who’s eyeing off Waystar Royco, and Justin Kirk‘s Jered Mencken will also feature as the alt-right politician.

HBO has also revealed that there will be new additions to the season four cast: Adam Godley, Annabeth Gish, Eili Harboe and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

When Will Season Four Of Succession Be Airing?

The release date is set for March 26 on HBO Max, but there’s no word for when it’ll be hitting BINGE.