PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Subway to reward those getting the jab.

Did you know if you’re vaccinated, you’re 10% sexier?

That’s right, and to help you become a solid 10, Subway is supplying free cookies at vaccination sites across all of Australia starting today.

As the country edges closer and closer towards more freedom, these Subway treats couldn’t have come at a better time. Although many have criticised the extremely delayed vaccine rollout, we finally have a little light at the end of the tunnel, as well as a delicious cookie to go with it.

It’s safe to say we’ve been through a bloody lot lately. Lockdowns, vaccine misinformation, protests, a freaking EARTHQUAKE. But with the updated national plan outlining that 80% of Australians will be fully vaccinated by the end of 2021, things are finally… FINALLY looking up.

And hey, we know standing in those long vaccination lines can seem endlessly frustrating; and even a little daunting, but it’s a small price to pay if we wanna get ourselves back to doing the important stuff. You know, like leaving the house a little more often.

Subway is rolling out the massive cookie hubs at vaccination sites to provide a little more positive incentive to get the people of Australia vaccinated. So tell your mates, spread the word and rather than adding to the abundance of vaccine cards posted across social media, take a photo of your delicious post-vax treat instead. Who knows, maybe it’ll even serve as the final push for anyone sitting on the fence.

Check out Subway’s Facebook page to find out where they’ll be next. The first stop will be the mass vax hub at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre today from 10 am to 4 pm.

Freedom’s never tasted this good.