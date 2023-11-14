Studio 10 Has Been Axed After 10 Years Of Being A Mainstay In Your Nan’s Retirement Home

Network 10 has axed Studio 10, announcing the morning television show will not be returning in 2024 after more than 10 years on air. Might be a good time to give your grandparents a call and check how they’re coping.

After a decade long run and over 2,500 episodes, Studio 10 will air its final episode on December 22.

In a sombre video posted to Studio 10‘s Instagram, hosts Tristan MacManus and Angela Bishop broke the news to fans of the show’s axing.

“Unfortunately we have some sad news for you today, in that Studio 10 will not be returning in 2024,” stated MacManus, who has hosted the show since 2020.

“It’s a tough day for the whole Studio 10 family because we have loved bringing you the show every day for the last 10 years,” admitted Bishop, before adding, “it’s been a blast.”

A spokesperson from Network 10 shared that the channel would like to thank everyone involved in the program, and all the fans who watched it over the years, citing that the decision to axe was due to a change in television consumption from Australian audiences.

“Although we are sad to be farewelling the program, the decision to cease production of Studio 10 comes after a change in viewing habits in daytime television. In 2024 there will be a new morning lineup with an increased focus on news and current affairs later in the day,” shared the spokesperson.

The Australian morning talk show best defined as “not the one with Karl Stefanovic, or the one with the Cash Cow” started in 2013.

Since then it has featured such big names as Sarah Harris, Joe Hildebrand, current ABC chair Ita Buttrose, Kerri-Anne Kennerley, prank king Scott Tweedie, and our lord and saviour Denise Scott.

The show’s original EP Rob McKnight shared his own mournful statement TV Blackbox, saying: “It’s a sad day for everyone who has been involved in the ‘little show that could’. Although it’s current version is not the show we once made, everyone who had anything to do with Studio 10 did it with passion and love. Shows come and go but this one will always have a piece of my heart.”

Network 10 have confirmed that only a small number of staff will be impacted by the cancellation, with a majority of people being redeployed across other programs on the network.

When asked during the show’s fifth year anniversary what her favourite moment from the show had been so far, Denise Scott responded: “Yes.”

Only the good, and Studio 10, die young.