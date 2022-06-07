It brings me extreme displeasure to announce people are not only fat shaming Lizzo still, but they’re also using her name to fat shame other women online. “Work smarter, not harder,” the freaks of the internet are saying, as cries of “two birds, one stone,” echo through the musty aether.

Over the weekend, Lizzo took to Twitter to clap back at the trolls who try to criticise women’s bodies and looks by comparing them to her.

“Dudes be ugly w no bitches talking bout “oK LiZzO” as an insult in girls comments,” she said.

“I’m beautiful rich & get immaculate dick… ISSA COMPLIMENT,” the chanteuse added, before serving one final, glorious slam dunk. “If u can’t make it past the cheeks just say that.”

If u can’t make it past the cheeks ✨just say that✨ — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 4, 2022

The Tweet has popped off, amassing nearly 130 thousand likes and counting, with Lizzbians and fans applauding the Queen of Immaculate Dick for her honesty and unwavering commitment to promoting positivity.

Add in a hefty dose of replies along the lines of ‘TELL ‘EM, GIRL!’ and stories from girlies who have flipped the bird to people commenting ‘ok Lizzo’ on their photos, and you have yourself a delicious and heartwarming crème de self-love soup, non?

no fr bc the amount of times i get this comment on tiktok isn’t even funny. like okay? thanks for comparing me to one of the people i look up to and aspire to be like?



wtf are you expecting me to say?!? https://t.co/GYtL7m5cs0 — maq — PRIDE MONTH🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@maquaela) June 6, 2022

Babygirl woke up in fight mode, and I love it. Lizzo literally left this platform for 2 years because of fatphobia and hatred. Let the trolls know: they have never been, nor will they ever be, like you. ❤️ https://t.co/nCwcKTrMkf — Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) June 5, 2022

Nah but for real. Y’all quick to call me Lizzo and I never felt like it was in a genuine way. Seem like y’all was tryna be funny which is wild bc half of y’all want to be Lizzo or be with Lizzo. But our good sis put y’all in check as always so purrr 💅🏾 #aboutdamntime https://t.co/yKXsirb1iG — Taylor B ✨ (@TaylorDynese) June 5, 2022

Wrong, you do not, because people are unrelenting, mean and can’t keep their traps shut for five minutes, especially when it comes to fat shaming celebrities and random people they don’t know online. Freaks crawled out of the woodwork to call Lizzo a “behemoth” and, in true down bad fashion, someone asked who the “down bad guy” who had been “slanging their meat” on her was.

I know what you’re thinking: trolls are called ‘trolls’ for this exact reason. They dwell in the dark, vacant corners of the internet and exist solely to cause a terrible ruckus, and they don’t give a rat’s ass about the consequences of their actions.

But the Good Sis Lizzo has copped more flack than other celebrities. There was the time The Biggest Loser personal trainer Jillian Michaels critiqued her body and said: “It isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.” Or when Rihanna’s cheeked-up, see-through gown at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2014 “broke the internet” and spurred celebrities to don similarly sheer and slinky styles, but Lizzo’s bare, thong-cladded ass twerking at an NBA game made people go batshit crazy.

FFS, Instagram and Facebook even had to delete comments on her social media posts because she was receiving such a revolting amount of racist and fatphobic abuse.

It reeks of a double standard surrounding the commentary of thinner celebrity bodies and Lizzo’s. And race can’t be overlooked when discussing the scrutiny the singer receives; according to journalist Carolyn Copeland, people of colour and women are more likely to receive hateful comments about their weight.

Author Evette Dionne summarised it beautifully on Twitter when she said people took issue with the fact that Lizzo “dares to transgress whatever boxes fat people are supposed to be confined in.”

“Professional cheerleaders are typically half-dressed and performing dance routines at professional sporting events,” Dionne added. “It has never been cause for national panic. We see Lizzo’s outfit and behaviour as ‘indecent’ because of the body she exists in.”

I love to see the fatphobia come out whenever Lizzo dares to transgress whatever boxes fat people are supposed to be confined in. If there’s one thing in life that’s consistent, its fatphobic people. pic.twitter.com/SkkoqZ4LVW — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) December 9, 2019

Let’s be honest with ourselves: Professional cheerleaders are typically half-dressed and performing dance routines at professional sporting events. It has never been cause for national panic. We see Lizzo’s outfit and behavior as “indecent” because of the body she exists in. — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) December 9, 2019

Now, can we all shut the fuck up, once and for all, and stop fat shaming Lizzo (and other people)? Go outside. Put your phone down. Take a deep breath. As the great oracle Natasha Bedingfield once said: “Release your inhibitions, feel the rain on your skin.”