CONTENT WARNING: This article includes details which may be distressing to some readers.

Steven Murphy, a homeless father of two who was sleeping rough to be nearer to his young children, was allegedly murdered by a man and his teenage son after they found him in their shed, CCTV footage allegedly shows. He was completely defenceless and not a threat, a court has heard.

Keith Russell Yandle, 46, and his son — a former private school captain — Marco Anthony Yandle, 19, were arrested last week after police received a tip off about Steven Murphy’s body and searched a property in Kudla, north of Adelaide. His remains were found in a pit under a shed.

Prosecutors told Magistrate Justin Wickens in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday that CCTV footage obtained from the shed where Mr Murphy was allegedly killed shows that he was alone and completely helpless, reports news.com.au.

They allege Keith and Marco Yandle suspected there was an intruder in their property, and armed themselves with a bat and an illegal firearm before investigating.

After firing a “warning shot”, prosecutors allege footage shows the father-and-son duo found Murphy “huddled in a corner”. The pair allegedly emptied his pockets before Marcho shone a torch light on Murphy’s face, and Keith shot him in the head.

“What some of that footage shows amounts tentatively to a cold blooded execution of an unarmed, vulnerable, defenceless man,” Prosecutor Lucy Boord KC told the court, per news.com.au.

She told Wickens that Marco’s assistance wasn’t necessary, but he was a “willing participant” in the alleged murder.

Sean Nottle, the Yandles’ defence counsel, argued Marco was suitable for bail because he was just investigating a potential intruder with his dad.

“These two men went to their shed to confront an intruder, first and foremost,” Nottle said.

“It is going to be a real question for the director to be able to establish how [Marco] Yandle has either aided and abetted, or is party to some sort of joint enterprise in which there is the possibility or the foresight on the actions that have been extensively taking place at the hands of his father.

“It’s clear on the footage that at the moment the shots are discharged Mr Yandle senior interacts with Mr Yandle junior to leave the shed, and he does so. (Marco) Yandle’s entire involvement is to be present, to illuminate the scene.”

However, Judge Wickens denied Marco bail due to the “seriousness of the offence” and also his risk of interfering with witnesses.

Outside of the court, friends of Steven Murphy told NCA NewsWire he just wanted to be near his children.

“He was a ratbag who could instantly melt you with those eyes,” they said, per news.com.au.

“Steve was a quiet, gentle soul who was doing an amazing job raising his kids.

“He was living rough and squatting to try and be close to his kids.

“He will always have a special spot in my heart, and I’ll always remember the fun times we had together.”

Danielle Rogers, Murphy’s former partner, wrote on Facebook that it was heart-breaking having to tell their kids of his death.

“The hardest part about all this was having to tell my boys that their father is no longer with us,” she wrote.

“We have just lost a big part of us.”

Keith and Marco Yandle will remain behind bars until their next hearing in October.