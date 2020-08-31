Well, folks, it looks like Melbournians could potentially be stuck in their nests for a lot longer than we thought thanks to a brand new update regarding Stage 4 lockdown from Dr Nick Coatsworth.

Residents of Melbourne have been issued a warning from Premier Daniel Andrews regarding the current stage four restrictions, which initially held a September 13 deadline. Just this past Saturday, numbers of new cases dropped below 100 for the first time in yonks (two months to be exact), and Andrews believes this is still too high for restrictions to ease.

“At 100, 94, at 114, whatever the number, we simply could not open up,” he said on Sunday.

“Those numbers would explode, we would finish up in perhaps an even worse situation than we have been in recent months. We cannot fritter away all that good work and sacrifice.

“Once we see these numbers fall further, we will be able to talk in more definitive terms. We all wanted this second wave to be defeated but it needs to be defeated properly.”

Melbourne is down to double digits in our fight against COVID. Let’s work together to ensure the “tinfoil hat brigade” don’t stuff this up for us. Despite today’s beautiful weather stay home and follow the rules #melbournelockdown2020 #melbournelockdown — Frances Mirabelli (@FLMirabelli) August 29, 2020

The unfortunate thing is, he isn’t wrong, and he has medical advice to back him up.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth was asked this morning on The Today Show about the fate of our fellow Melbournians, and whether or not he saw restrictions lifting in two weeks. Sorry to say folks, but it looks like our friends down in Melbourne may have to stay indoors a bit longer.

“Well, it’s hard to see that happening. I have to be honest with you and honest with the people of Victoria. I think that we’re going to have to see the numbers down where they’re controllable,” Coatsworth said.

“And that is the numbers that you are seeing in NSW and Queensland at the moment. You can see the effort that it takes to control numbers between about five and 10 per day. It’s quite clear to people.

“But then again the rate of the numbers dropping is getting faster in Victoria. So, you never know. And we just have to look on a daily basis.”

Here’s hoping the numbers continue to drop in Melbourne, and we can have some sense of normalcy back.

Today’s update for Victoria reports that there were 73 new cases and sadly, 41 deaths.