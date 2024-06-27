Rachael Gunn Is About To Light Up The Dancefloor At The Olympics’ First-Ever Breaking Comp

Olympic breaker and trailblazer Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn has been named Sports Star Of The Year at the first-ever PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards presented by Uber Pool. We are not worthy of her presence!

Rachael Gunn has been awarded the title of Sports Star Of The Year for her contributions to the Australian sporting scene through the craft of breaking, also known as breakdancing.

For folks who are not in the know about what breaking is, Rachael has a golden description that ties all the elements of the craft together.

“It has the difficulty of gymnastics, the character and performativity of the Nicholas Brothers tap era, the effortlessness of skateboarding, and the responsiveness to your opponent like a debate… and that’s getting kind of close,” she told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

Raygun made history after winning the Oceania Breaking Championships back in 2023, in which she qualified for the first-ever breaking Olympics competition, which will take place in Paris in July.

Raygun’s finesse into the Olympics, as well as her continuous hard work as a B-Girl in Australia, is what scored her the spot of PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION’s Sports Star Of The Year.

She’s an icon! The moment! (Image source: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards presented by Uber Pool is an opportunity for us to celebrate all the people who’ve tickled the zeitgeist in the past 12 months, and Rachael’s history-making move is the reason why we want to honour her!

