The South Australian Government has just changed its mind about reopening the border with Victoria, after previously pledging to do so by July 20.

The change is a response to the second wave of COVID-19 in Melbourne, with South Australian Premier Steven Marshall telling reporters the decision had been made just half an hour before his announcement.

“We are very hopeful that Victoria will be able to bring their outbreaks under control but at this stage we cannot possibly lift that border on 20 July as we were hoping to do,” he said.

Instead of pushing back the date, there is now no timeline for when the border might reopen.

The arrangement has also royally screwed over the coming AFL season, with Victorian teams now unable to visit the state.

“We know this will have a dramatic affect on the AFL, but we’re adopting a position in South Australia that’s not dissimilar for what’s been announced for Queensland,” Marshall added.

“Any teams coming in from Victoria to South Australia will have to do that two weeks of isolation.”

He also note that any South Australian teams playing in Victoria will need to isolate upon returning home.

However, South Australia is still considering opening its border with NSW (and in turn the ACT), which could happen sometime before the previously-announced July 20 due date.

The state is currently open to visitors from every other state.