Big Brother star Sophie Budack has taken to Instagram to shoot down rumours that she and Bachie bad boy Ciarran Stott are dating after he left a flirty comment on her Instagram Live.

As pointed out by fan account Bachie Funny on Monday evening, Ciarran dropped a thirsty (and, frankly, bizarre) comment on an Instagram Live video, hosted by Sophie, who was in the top three of this year’s revamped Big Brother.

In the comment, Ciarran wrote: “Babe hurry up I’m downstairs with coffee.”

After the dipshit comment started to go viral, Sophie wrote the following statement on IG to clarify that she and Ciarran are not, in fact, dating: “Just to clear the air… I do currently live overseas… also I have known Stotty for years now. Possibly five years.”

She added, “We both lived in a tiny town (Darwin) where everyone knows everyone. We also worked together in a bar some time.”

Still… I just find it weird that Ciarran is flirting up a storm with a reality star in the most PUBLIC way possible after vowing to amend his bad boy image following the absolute shitshow that was Bachelor In Paradise.

But hey, that’s just my opinion.