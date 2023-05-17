CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual assault.

UK rapper Slowthai (Tyron Kaymone Frampton) has been charged with two counts of rape.

The 28-year-old is accused of vaginal and oral penetration of a woman without consent. The alleged incident was said to have occurred in Oxford in September 2021.

Slowthai appeared via video before the Oxfordshire magistrates court on May 16.

He was released on bail and will reappear before Oxford crown court on June 16.

“Regarding the allegations being reported about me,” Slowthai wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

“I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared.

“Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.

“I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.