Bear with me here, because frankly I’m still trying to make sense of all this myself. Over the past 30 minutes or so, Australian social media was sent into a violent conniption over reports stemming from a Sky News presenter that Victoria’s Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton had abruptly quit his post in the middle of the state’s worsening pandemic. The only thing about that is, it wasn’t true.

The whole hullabaloo erupted after Sky News host Kieran Gilbert reported on-air that Sutton had stood down from his post, citing the fact that Sutton had not been seen alongside Premier Dan Andrews at the daily press conferences since the start of the week.

That rumour was then hastily amplified to Twitter, where Sky News Canberra Bureau Chief Thomas O’Brien presented it as almost certain fact, in a tweet that has since been deleted.

That sent various Australian media types into overdrive, with some initially choosing to relay the report-of-a-report as fact (or, at the very least, near fact) in a string of tweets most of which have also since been deleted.

On a timeline of literal seconds, well before any confirmation of this could’ve possibly been achieved, certain news outlets – the Daily Mail, to be exact – chose to rush to print under the assumption that this was true, running the below headline on pure speculation, hope, and not much else.

At that point, the first seeds of doubt as to the veracity of the original report began to sprout.

Reports emerging from both the Victorian Premier’s office and the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services either flat-out denied any knowledge of Sutton’s supposed resignation, or declined to directly comment on it at the time.

Mere minutes thereafter, that line of communication shifted again. This time to the Premier’s Office outright asserting the report was flat-out wrong, with Sutton himself reportedly confirming it to Government officials.

At this point, certain media outlets – again, we’re talking about the Daily Mail here – rushed to correct their previous reporting now that it was, well, a big fucken lie.

Mental note: When caught out telling a lie in the future, simply refer to it as “confusion reigning.”

Sutton’s absence was then explained, after someone actually talked to him directly, to be merely the result of a short period of extremely well-earned leave, which is set to continue until Friday.

Sky News, the perpetrator of the original – and false, we stress – report, made an abrupt about face at this point. The cable news channel went back on their initial reports and corrected themselves after the facts of the non-story became clear.

Somewhere in amongst this absolute mess, Sutton himself appears to have cottoned on to the entire situation, and snuck onto Twitter to very cheekily provide his own proof of life via, of all things, a Nickelback joke.

Putting a full-stop on this entire saga, the Daily Mail then made one final update to their headline, adding in a tiny bit of extra information that changes nothing about their assertions, and finally putting the missing second quotation mark around the bafflingly capitalised ‘QUIT’ which had frankly been irking me since the moment it went live.

They used to say that a week is a long time in politics. But bloody hell, 15 minutes nowadays might as well be forever.

