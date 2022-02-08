In the spirit of the Winter Olympics, which I have never been able to care about, please enjoy this resurfaced video of a poor soul getting their dick and or balls absolutely CRUSHED against a pole in a skiing event. First we had Perth’s bike boy, now let me introduce you to this unfortunate French skier Yannick Bertrand.

In footage that is doing the rounds yet again on Twitter, a live camera trained on a Bertrand caught the absolutely painful-to-witness moment the poor guy smashed his peen and balls against slalom gate at speed as he rushed down a slope.

The skier was competing in World Cup super-G race in Kvitfjell, Norway in 2015 when he experienced what I can only assume would be the worst trauma of his life.

A second after impact, the skier’s knees can be seen collapsing inwards as his hands instinctively attempt to clutch the boys, but it’s too late — the damage is done, the pain sets in, and then Bertrand lets out probably the funniest fucking sound a human has ever unleashed on live TV.

If I had to transcribe it, it would read something like: “AAWWWWKKKKHHHHHHHHHHHH.” Just listen for yourself below.

This is the funniest sound a human has ever made https://t.co/9KuiTYOXNl — Rawhide Kobayashi (crystal healer) (@RawhideKobe) February 7, 2022

I’m howling at the footage, but not louder than the poor bloke trying to stay upright while his entire life flashed before his eyes. Only a man that knows true suffering could let out a blood-curdling shriek like that. Avalanche worthy.

The saga doesn’t even end there — the harrowing footage also captured the live reaction of commentators as it happened, with one letting out a whimper of his own before saying “if you’re a man, you can feel it” and “Wow. The boys took a beating on that one” and “that guy needs a hug.”

Truly iconic, and a great reminder that life really could be worse.