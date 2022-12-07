Ah, Sydney. A place where dilapidated and completely unliveable homes cost $5 million a pop and a single car space can go for more than the average person’s salary. Don’t you just love it here?

If you thought Sydney’s real estate agents couldn’t develop any more audacity, think again.

Realestate.com.au, the place where my dreams go to die, has a property (and I use that term loosely) listed on its website by an agent which is described as “rare”, “exclusive” and of “exceptional value”. No, they’re not talking about me.

The real estate in question, listed under the “apartment” tag for Chippendale, is not actually an apartment at all — it’s just a single car spot. Which will cost you only $89,000. Isn’t that neat!

1/2The audacity. Source: Realestate.com.au 2/2Ah yes, prime real estate. Source: Realestate.com.au

“Rare and exclusive single lot car space opportunity for purchase,” the description for the car space reads.

“Located in the central park prescient just moments from central Station (sic). This Lot is its own title and ready to be used. Fantastic for an investor or home owner alike.

“THIS IS A STAND ALONE (sic) CAR SPACE FOR SALE”.

Thanks for the all-caps note, dear real estate agent. I needed it because at $89,000 for a car space, I may have assumed it came with a whole damn car to park in it too.

You wanna know the worst part of all this, though?

Someone will probably buy this parking space because despite being so expensive, it’s still only about half the median deposit required for a Sydney apartment: roughly $160,000 according to Domain.

Which homeowner is able to afford that and an $89,000 car spot? Don’t most apartments come with those anyway?!

I’d love to know how much the investor who most likely will buy this car park will charge for it. But it’ll probably make me cry.