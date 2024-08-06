Your Old Man Has The Emotional Range Of A Potato? Here’s How To Show Him Love This Father’s Day

Ah, Father’s Day. It’s a special time of year where you get to attempt to crack the stoic exterior of the man who taught you the art of unfeeling. But fear not, emotionally challenged offspring! Whether your dad’s love language is caveman-like grunts, power tools, or a certain film starring Russel Crowe, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a guide to showing your old man some love without making either of you break out in hives.

Have a ‘teach an old dog new tricks’ day

This ought to be fun. Sign him up for a wild out-of-character class. Underwater basket weaving? Extreme origami? Competitive cat grooming? The weirder, the better. Who knows, you might unlock a hidden talent.

The silent bonding session

Spend an entire day together without saying a word. Communicate solely through meaningful nods, grunts, and the occasional raised eyebrow. Think of it like those weird silent retreats your uni mate who went a little too far off the deep end loved to talk about. Only with this one, you won’t have to go to some monastery AND your dad gets 24 hours of peace — the perfect gift!

Cook him a meal

This goes for anyone ever. One of the simplest and most human ways to show love is to cook for someone. We have been doing this since we tamed fire. I cook for you = I care for you. So go on, it’s simple, but it means the world.

And don’t say you can’t cook. There are like 50 YouTube videos for literally every recipe ever created. Plus, it doesn’t need to be too complicated. Throw a few eggs in the pan and call it a day if you’re really struggling. It’s the thought that counts.

Get him a card (that won’t make him cringe)

Speaking of thought, don’t be one of those people who grab boring generic last-minute greeting cards the day before (or an hour before). You know the ones — newsagencies and supermarkets love them, they’re a bit plain, and they’re littered with boomer humour where every punchline is basically ‘I hate my wife’. Yeah, your dad deserves better.

Enter Moonpig. These folks make personalised greeting cards that let you really show the old man you care. You can even add photos, video and audio messages via QR code or a cheeky little poem written by all his pub mates — that’ll be proper gold, that.

Plus, another advantage personalised cards have over the boring generic stuff is you have room to really celebrate all the dads in your life. It doesn’t have to be your dad — got a mate who just had a kid? Is your brother really obsessed with his dog and considers it his son? A personalised card is a sweet and easy way to show every dad in your life you care about them.

Watch Gladiator together

There are few things we can be sure of in this cold, uncertain universe. In fact, there are precisely three things.

1. The likelihood of running into someone you know increases exponentially with how dishevelled you look.

2. If the supermarket trolley has a wobbly wheel — you will be the one who gets it. Always.

3. Every single father on this planet is really into Gladiator. Throw on the historical action blockbuster starring Russel Crowe released in the glorious year of 2000, and you will be guaranteed to have one happy father. They won’t be able to look away. It’s hypnotising to them, like giving a hungry dog a special treat. Watch his face when Russel says the ‘Are you not entertained?’ line — he will never look at you that way. That is a look of pure joy.

The dad joke marathon

Just say dad jokes constantly. He will be so insanely proud he might genuinely burst with joy.

Ask him about his glory days

Pull up a stool and get ready for an epic lore dump. Every dad has lore. And every dad loves spilling said lore. Don’t worry if you’ve heard it all before — just sit and enjoy the tales of a time before you ripped all hopes and dreams away from him by virtue of being born.

Happy Father’s Day!