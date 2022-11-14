PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Sheridan to help you have a stunning summer.

Summer is upon us, folks. I don’t know about you, but I’ve spent the last few weeks basking in the warmer weather and simply living to fall asleep to the sound of cicadas. This also means that it is coming up to prime beach-day time.

To help get you in the mood for long days spent flopping around in the waves and sunbathing (for as long as the manky La Niña will permit), luxe-good lord Sheridan will be setting up shop at a bunch of iconic summertime locations to give away freebies.

They’ll be popping up at beaches across the country to give away thousands of free towels over the whole month of November — which is perfect if you’re a disorganised silly-billy who manages to leave their towel at home every time you head seaside.

Locations announced on their Instagram page over the coming weeks too, so we highly suggest keeping your eyes peeled. All you need to do is turn up to the pop-up, and then sign up for their mailing list on the spot. In return? One of their luxe beach towels.

Sounds like a pretty good deal, right? You get a day at the beach and a free beach towel to accompany you on the rest of your adventures for summer. It’ll surely get you channelling Lorde‘s various Solar Power-era music videos in no time.

If you don’t manage to get to one of the locations, you can suss out Sheridan’s range of gorgine beach towels here to get your kit sorted for the holidays.

*T&Cs apply. Dates and locations may be subject to change pending weather. While stocks last.