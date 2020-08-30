Not to totally ruin your day, but just so you’re aware, there is a sheep out there named Double Diamond who is fancier than you will ever be on your best day – so fancy, in fact, that he just sold for a record $AU 660,000 at auction.

Double Diamond is a Texel, which is a muscular breed of sheep that originated in the Netherlands and is prized among breeders in the UK. His dad is an absolute unit of a ram named Plauscha Big Gun, and you can see him below:

According to the Texel Sheep Society, Double Diamond was “the subject of much pre-sale speculation and a crowed puller from the moment he set foot in the market”, and carried “an index in the top 1 per cent of the breed”, whatever that means.

Jeff Aiken, who eventually purchased the ram with his partners and plans to put him out to stud, said that the auction was stressful because “everyone wanted a piece” of him, and “we knew it was going to be something really special.”

“Don’t get me wrong,” he added of the world record-setting price tag, “it is an obscene amount of money to pay for a sheep, and it definitely should not be a reflection on the farming community.”

The previous record holder was a ram who sold for $AU 417,000 back in 2009, so this is quite a step up. To Double Diamond, we can only say have fun being put out to stud, king.