NBA legend and the tallest man to ever step foot in Parliament House Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) has met with PM Anthony Albanese and Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney.

The trio were discussing Labor’s proposal to include an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Australia’s constitution. The meeting was supposedly Shaq’s idea according to the PM.

“He is interested in this country,” Albanese said as per the ABC.

“He knows that we are a warm and generous people, and he wanted to inform himself about what this debate was about by engaging directly with the Minister for Indigenous Affairs and myself as the Prime Minister.”

Albanese also elaborated on his reasoning behind meeting Shaquille O’Neal .

“Shaq is well known to younger people and one of the things that we have been doing is trying to mobilise support for the voice to parliament by talking with sporting figures.”

To enshrine an indigenous voice to parliament in the Australian constitution, the constitution must be amended and a national vote AKA: a referendum is required.

“We have had discussions with the AFL, the NRL etcetera,” said the PM as the seven-foot-one-inch-Shaq approached the lectern to shake his hand.

Minister Burney also had positive things to say, noting she was “really pleased and very proud” of the meeting. “He (Shaq) said it was a noble task, that it was important.”

The meeting was met by a broad spectrum of reactions from Aussies. Some frothed the cross-over, others posed criticisms and many were just left scratching their heads.

The meeting has already made international headlines with publications like Reuters (UK), RNZ (New Zealand), Voice of America (I think this one’s obvious) and BNN Bloomberg (Canada) covering the story.

“I’m here in your country, whatever you need from me you just let me know,” Shaq told the PM as per Reuters.

If Shaq’s Twitter account is anything to go by, I’d say he’s having a grand old time in “the land down undaa”.

