Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty has revealed her diagnosis with stage four breast cancer, calling the progression of the disease a “bitter pill to swallow.”

Speaking to Good Morning America, the 48-year-old revealed she has been quietly living with the diagnosis for a year, but was moved to reveal the news herself before it became public in pending legal documents.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage four,” the Charmed star said.

“So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here.”

Doherty, who rocketed to fame in the 90s thanks to a leading role in 90210, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She was open about her struggles with the disease, using interviews and her own social media platforms to document her treatment.

But Doherty chose to keep the disease’s progression quiet as she returned to work on the 90210 reboot series, saying she was inspired to keep working after the unexpected death of former co-star Luke Perry.

“One of the reasons, along with Luke… people can look at that other people with stage four can work too,” Doherty said.

“Like, you know, our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis.”

Doherty said she had relied on family and castmates for support, praising Brian Austin Green for his help on set.

“So prior to shooting he would always call me and say, ‘Listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back,'” she said.

Her decision to go public this time around was spurred by an ongoing legal stoush with her insurance company regarding the devastating bushfires which burned near her California property in late 2018.

Doherty sued insurer State Farm for damages she alleges she is owed, and says upcoming documents linked to the case would have made her stage four diagnosis public.

The star said she wants to make an “impact” through the lawsuit, and to say “enough is enough with big business and corporations running the little person over.”

“I want to be remembered for something bigger,” she added.

A State Farm spokesperson told Good Morning America‘s network ABC that “We empathize with Ms. Doherty’s health issues and wish her a full recovery.”

You can watch the interview below: