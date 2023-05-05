A Service NSW staff member has been rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital and is fighting for his life after he was stabbed while on the job in Haymarket, Sydney.

Emergency Services were called to the Service NSW branch in Rawson Place on Friday morning at about 9.20am after reports a 55-year-old man had been stabbed.

Police will allege he was stabbed in the lower back, chest and shoulder, moments after he clocked on to work.

“Police rendered first aid before he was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“He was later transported to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested and was taken to Day Street Police Station.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public.”

This is a developing story, and we’ll update you when we know more.