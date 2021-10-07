Prime Minister Scott Morrison just called social media a “coward’s place”, which is pretty rich coming from the guy who fucked off to Hawaii when the country he’s supposed to lead through the worst of times was literally on fire.

During a press conference this afternoon, Morrison was asked if he would pass legislation that would make both publishers of defamatory comments and the platforms that hosts them (e.g. Facebook and Twitter) liable.

His answer? That anyone with an anonymous social media profile is a “coward”.

“Cowards who go anonymously on social media and vilify people and harass them, and bully them, and engage in defamatory statements, they need to be responsible for what they’re saying,” he said.

“I can’t come out here and you can’t come here and start doing things like that. We all know who each of us are, we’re responsible for the things we say and do.

“Yet social media has become a coward’s palace where people can go on there, not say who they are, destroy people’s lives, and say the most foul and offensive things to people, and do so with impunity.”

He continued, stating that “Now that’s not a free country where that happens”.

“That’s not right. They should have to identify who they are, and you know, the companies, if they’re not going to say who they are, well, they’re not a platform anymore, they’re a publisher.

“And you know what the implications of that means in terms of those issues. So, people should be responsible for what they say in a country that believes in free speech. I think that’s very important.

“And I think that issues is, and the technology that engages it, and lack of accountability that sits around it, is just not on. You can expect us to be leaning further into this.”

Has social media evolved into a nasty game of competitive wokeness? Maybe! Do I hate getting a message from an anonymous Twitter user? Yes siree. Should social media companies be held accountable for creating a platform that normalises hate? Potentially.

But, is it widely hypocritical for a world leader to leave his own country and go on holiday while it’s on fire and then call others out for being “cowards” on social media? Oh, absolutely.

In case you missed it, Scott Morrison recently gassed up our coal mines while announcing a clime summit to world leaders and watched as President of the United States Joe Biden forgot his name and called him “the Fella from Down Under”.