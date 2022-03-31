Just when you thought Australian politics couldn’t become more of a joke, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has now weighed in on The Slap™.

You’re sick of hearing takes on The Slap. I’m sick of hearing takes on The Slap. We’re all sick of hearing takes on The Slap. So, naturally, our PM let the world know that he too can sympathise with slapping someone he disagrees with. Something we love to hear from our leader!

The dreaded topic was brought up when Morrison appeared on Brisbane radio on Thursday morning.

He was asked if he’s ever had the urge to cross the floor to slap someone in Parliament. Side note: what a fkn weird question to ask considering the huge misogyny issue we have in our government and the fact that many of Scott Morrison’s critics are women. The implications are ick.

Anyway, Scott Morrison responded that he understands why Will Smith controversially slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Apparently he too is “fiercely” protective of his wife Jenny.

“I’m also fiercely defensive of anyone who would say anything about Jenny too, so I can understand it,” he laughed, per news.com.au.

He then added: “that’s not how you roll”.

Except it is, because the lack of climate action in the new Federal Budget this year was actually a slap in the face for all of us. Some acts of violence aren’t as obvious as others.

I wonder if that sympathy would remain if I hopped onto a train to Canberra and launched the most lethal slap ever at our dear PM myself. I’m fiercely protective of the people in my life too! And a slap would be payback for the bullshit they’ve had to endure under Morrison’s government. Really, it’s a defensive act.

I mean, think of all the horrible comments Morrison has made that are far more insensitively slap-worthy than Chris Rock’s joke.

Just yesterday, our PM told renters to buy a house if they want to avoid skyrocketing rental costs. There’s also that time he supported a transphobic bill. And who could forget when he told First Nations people to just forgive colonisers?

At this point, it feels like every day there is a new insult to the Australian public from our leader. If anyone wants to issue their own Slap, well… can’t say I’d stop you.