“We have technology where I can be with them and continue to take briefings, calls and meetings in dealing with the situation whether it be Victoria or the other situations in the country.” “I will be returning to Canberra next week where I am sure you will be able to see me again … just because I am not standing in front of a camera, it does not mean I am not behind my desk or doing what I need to do daily. I ask the people’s understanding on that.”

Now I’ll be the first to admit that all politicians deserve to be cut a little bit of slack, given how unprecedented the current problems are. There’s not exactly a handbook on how to handle a global pandemic, and we all need to accept that people will make some mistakes along the way.

But maybe we could all be a little understanding of ScoMo’s need for a break if he was just honest about it. It’s no secret that the man loves his beloved Sharkies more than life itself, but if going to the footy is *that* important to him right now, he needs to at least be honest about it.

Instead, Scott Morrison used his wife and kids as the reason for his break, despite seemingly attending the game without them. He could’ve at least dragged the kids to the footy with him. I mean c’mon Scotty, you need to at least TRY here.

Nobody is saying he can’t take a break. It’s been a hell of a year and the situation doesn’t look like it’ll be over any time soon. But gee it’d be nice if he was honest about it. You know, considering he’s the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile in Victoria, Dan Andrews’ wife has shared a photo of how the Premier is spending his Saturday night.