The worst person you know Scott Morrison has gone and wowed us all yet again, smashing his own personal best for the worst string of fucked up events in a month. Sir, please stop rearing your head like a turtle and saying some stupid shit every day. I’m tired. There are only so many variations of “shut the fuck up” one can write in a headline.

Today’s fuck up? Somehow managing to say that descendants of the Stolen Generations are responsible for learning how to forgive the descendants of white perpetrators.

He said this in parliament on the anniversary of the National Apology of the Stolen Generations. Yep, it’s fucked up.

“Forgiveness transcends all of that. It’s an act of grace, it is an act of courage, and it is a gift that only those who have been wounded, damaged and destroyed can offer,” Morrison said in the House of Representatives this morning.

“I also said 14 years ago, sorry is not the hardest word to say. That hardest is, I forgive you.”

Dude, it was fucked up 14 years ago, did you really need to repeat yourself?

Geez, he just doesn’t get that no victim owes anyone forgiveness, regardless of the crime perpetrated. — It’s a hospital, put your mask on! (@woodmj75) February 14, 2022

And for all you Scott Morrison apologists out there (ew) who might say “that isn’t even his full speech, it’s been taken out of context”, allow me to show you the full thing, which is actually a lot worse:

“Fourteen years have passed since we said sorry, here in this place. Sorry for the cold laws that broke apart families. Sorry for the brutalities that were masked, even under the guise of protection, and even compassion. Sorry for believing that Indigenous people were not capable of stewarding their own lives. Sorry for the failure to respect, to understand, to appreciate.

“So on this day, we are right to remind ourselves, not to reignite the coals of pain, or to bring division where there are the beginnings of healing, but to be mindful of the lessons learnt.

“And to again say: we are sorry.

“Sorry can never be given with any expectation of forgiveness. But there can be hope,” he continued.

“I said an apology involves standing in the middle ground, exposed, vulnerable and seeking forgiveness. Forgiveness is never earned or deserved. It can never be justified on the simple weighing of hurts and grievance.

“Forgiveness transcends all of that. It’s an act of grace, it is an act of courage, and it is a gift that only those who have been wounded, damaged and destroyed can offer.

“I also said 14 years ago, sorry is not the hardest word to say. That hardest is, I forgive you.

“But I do know that such a path of forgiveness does lead to healing. It does open up a new opportunity. It does open up a release from pain that no simple apology can achieve. And nor do I believe that such forgiveness is a corporate matter. It can only begin with the individual.

“And forgiveness does not mean forgetting. Nor does it mean there aren’t consequences for actions, and the need for redress and restitution.”

In summary, it sounds like a hogwash plea for the “courageous” act of forgiveness. In no situation does the victim owe the perpetrator forgiveness, especially in the instance of mass genocide and generations of assault and terror.

The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria wrote an official response to the speech that adequately captured how a lot of people would’ve felt after they heard this load of horse shit, and all they needed were four words.

Our official* response to what Scott Morrison said today: *polite pic.twitter.com/DRsrdGvcV1 — First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria (@firstpeoplesvic) February 14, 2022

This is yet another instance of Morrison thinking he’s saying and doing the right thing without realising that he’s digging himself even deeper into a fucking hole.

Implying that it’s brave and courageous for victims to just smile is completely backwards, especially given the damage white people of this country have caused.

It’s a similar notion used against Grace Tame, who refused to smile in Morrison’s presence. She doesn’t have to. She doesn’t owe anyone a smile, especially someone whose words and actions do not align with her personal beliefs. Truthfully it doesn’t look like Morrison’s beliefs align with anyone anymore. He has the empathy of a melted Caramello Koala.

There doesn't appear to be a bottom ???? — Jo (@Jo98715467) February 14, 2022

Can someone please pass these excellent words of wisdom onto Jenny. — Nancy Pringle16 (@Pringle17Nancy) February 14, 2022

Unforgivable in my book. — Phillip Leeds (@prleeds) February 14, 2022

Tune in tomorrow for the next fuck up from Morrison and his party. There’s bound to be another one, there always is.