Scott Morrison Got Denied By An All Boys Sydney Club, ’Cos Even They Think He’s A Wanker

Pour one out for lil Scotty Morrison, folks. The man simply cannot catch a break. First he lost an election because the majority of voters didn’t like him, then he couldn’t get a job because most companies didn’t like him. And now it has been revealed that he was also rejected by an elite Sydney boys-only club, because even those guys don’t want him.

The (apparently) prestigious cult- I mean uhh group known as the Australian Club received an application to join from the former prime minister back in 2022. Founded in 1838, Sydney’s Australian Club is the oldest gentlemen’s club in the southern hemisphere.

The club is so exclusive that people are not allowed to join it unless they are recommended by another member. In Morrison’s case he received the approval to apply by fellow former PM, Sir Eyebrows McGee, John Howard.

Oh and by the way, when we say ‘people, we mean men, because it’s a gentleman’s club and it takes gentlemanning seriously.

So much so that in 2021 when members held a vote on potentially allowing women to join the Australian Club, the vote was rejected by 62 per cent of the club.

Honestly, it’s giving me putting a “NO GIRLZ ALLOWED” sign on my bedroom door when I was eight, ‘cos none want to enter anyway.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that after reaching out to the Australian Club for an update on Scott Morrison’s application, it found that the Man of Many Ministries had not been successful in his bid to enter.

However, he had also not been rejected outright. Instead the publication confirmed it had been told Morrison’s application “had simply been deferred” for an unknown amount of time.

AKA, they gave Scotty the “don’t call us, we’ll call you” treatment.

Which we all know, is a soft no. RIP Scott, sorry to break the news like this.

Other members of the Australian Club include former Liberal PMs Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull (yikes, must be an awkward club meeting), and current Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton.

If Scott Morrison is not a member, he is one of the only former Liberal leaders alive not to be.

No wonder he’s running away to America to get a job working in the defence sector.

It’s the only place in the world that doesn’t know what happened at Engadine Maccas in 1997.

