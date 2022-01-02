The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison has been told to monitor for symptoms after coming in contact with a positive COVID case on Wednesday the 29th of December. In the words of RuPaul, I can’t wait to see how this turns out.

Our Prime Flopster was reportedly exposed to COVID during a press conference alongside Australia’s chief medical officer Paul Kelly outside Kirribilli House in Sydney. It is believed the positive case in attendance was wearing a face mask at the time, per SBS.

Mr “Live With The Virus” himself is now abiding by NSW Health rules and monitoring for any symptoms. Per the state’s latest health advice, he does not need to take a PCR test or isolate.

He is also ironically not considered a close contact according to a revised definition of close contacts by the national cabinet that he announced earlier this week. Obviously, we don’t wish anyone catches COVID but if he does, it’d be fairly ironic, no?

READ MORE NSW Health Quietly Changed The Rules For Close Contact Health Workers At 10pm On New Year's Eve

A spokesperson for the PM said that “Kirribilli House residents and staff members are acting in accordance with the instructions from NSW Health”.

Kirribilli House will remain operational as staff and residents monitor for COVID symptoms.

In case you missed it, as of last Friday, the rules around who is or isn’t a close contact have changed. A person is only identified as a close contact in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory, and South Australia if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for four hours or longer or live in the same household as them. Read more about that here.

That decision has been criticised by members of the healthcare community including Australian Medical Association president Dr. Omar Khorshid who labeled Morrison’s plan as “confusing”.

“Omicron spreads more easily than any other variant,” Dr. Khorsoid said.

“It doesn’t care if you are a family member, a coworker, a drinker in the pub, or breathing the same air in a lift.”

I’m confused @ScottMorrisonMP Omicron spreads more easily than any other variant. It doesn’t care if you are a family member, a coworker, a drinker in the pub or breathing the same air in a lift. Isolating close contacts slows spread. Isolating less people means faster spread. — AMA President (@amapresident) December 29, 2021

Anyway, whether you’ve caught Omicron or Delta, there’s a high chance that if you’re young, healthy, and vaccinated that you can recover from COVID at home. Here’s what the World Health Organisation recommends if that’s you.