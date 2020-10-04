The Morrisons (of Scott Morrison fame) are the latest Aussie family to get backyard chooks. Well not yet at least, but so far they’ve bought the coop.

In a post on Instagram, Morrison tried to show off his aptitude as an all-Aussie handyman – a bloke’s bloke who has no trouble assembling the chicken coop his family bought online.

“Jen and the girls have been keen for chickens for some time,” he wrote.

“The other night she finally just decided to order a chicken coop online. It was delivered yesterday and my weekend task today was decided. Next step is to get some chickens.”

As far as chicken coops go, this one is deluxe. No expense spared for the PM’s future chooks, apparently.

He went on to say that the hens would be named after the wives of former Aussie Prime Ministers.

“They’re going to call it Lodge Ladies and name some of their chicks after former PM’s wives who lived at The Lodge [in Canberra],” he added.

It’s unclear if they’re planning to only stick to Liberal Prime Ministers, of if the names will come from both sides of the aisle.

Chickens are beautiful creatures and underrated pets, so it’s nice to finally see some chook representation in the upper echelons of Aussie politics.

However, one can’t help but note notice the attempt to rehabilitate the PM’s image as human at a time when his government is gradually cutting essential payments like JobSeeker and JobKeeper and instead encouraging people to pick fruit or study certain uni courses over others.

The comments section was mixed with people roasting him for the awkward self-promotion and people kissing his ass for having “brains and brawn”.

However on Twitter, things were a little more interesting.

I thought I recognized him. I gave this guy a plate of corn muffins to paint MY chicken coop and he never did it! pic.twitter.com/RcDjDLCCu5 — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) October 4, 2020

I imagine the chickens will have better living quarters than the refugees Scomo has locked up. — Carly Findlay OAM (@carlyfindlay) October 4, 2020

logging onto Auspol Twitter today pic.twitter.com/rVyM8MYqxV — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) October 4, 2020

The one silver lining here is that we’re kind of in a good position if the PM’s chicken coop is what we’re all talking about at the moment.

Compare that wholesome activity to what some other world leaders have been up to over the past few days.

i’m sorry this probably isn’t funny to anyone else but i spat my drink out reading it. just the fact the two headlines are next to each other lmaoo like trumps in hospital getting oxygen and scomo is building a chicken coop ???????? pic.twitter.com/Y5KeUC1V92 — ???????????????? (@sickdoIl) October 4, 2020

America’s leader has COVID and mine is building chicken coops, what is 2020 pic.twitter.com/0dDzpN5c3L — Kate ???????? (@TheDinkum_Reylo) October 4, 2020

All things considered, Scott Morrison’s chickens aren’t cancelled… yet.