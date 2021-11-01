Lord have mercy for the people of Australia, because it seems even world leaders can’t fucking stand Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In a painfully awkward video of the G20 photoshoot, our slimy PM can be seen struggling to make friends with… anyone, basically. RIP.

Scott Morrison was in Italy to attend the annual G20 meeting that’s held before the United Nations’ COP26 climate change summit, which will be held in Glasgow.

Unsurprisingly, there’s already been awkward moments at the event, including French president Emmanuel Macron straight up accusing Morrison of lying. Go off!!!

What’s absolutely sent me though, is a video by Channel 7 showing Morrison aimlessly milling around before the summit photoshoot, unable to find a single person who actually wants to talk to him. And of course, an edit of the video has been shared by MP Patrick Gorman with the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song playing over the top because why not make this more of a meme, right?

The video, which has me cringing so hard my spine is caving in, shows a mask-less Scott Morrison walking around and trying to intercept conversations with other leaders, who just turn away or brush him off.

Why isn’t he wearing a mask despite a global pandemic? Beats me. But clearly COVID is not on his mind, because he appears to be constantly trying to touch and shake hands with other leaders.

At one point, Morrison goes up to the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and pats him on the back in what looks like an attempt to step into a conversation. But nope, Kagame just keeps talking to someone else. Ouch.

Eventually Morrison wanders over to his spot in the photoshoot, but not before approaching former Australian finance minister Mathias Cormann, who is now chairman of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Cormann literally puts his hands behind his back as the PM approaches. You honestly can’t make this shit up.

Morrison eventually gives up and just takes his spot all lonely-like, and if it was anyone else, this would be *painful*. But since Morrison is royally fucking up any action on climate change, I have no pity left for him. Get rekt, etc.

The G20 leaders previously committed to limiting global warming to 1.5C, which is a key goal in global climate action, and also pledged a reduction on the use of coal. But according to a final draft communique, leaders failed to reach the zero emissions target — unsurprising to us, given Australia’s absolute fuck around when it comes to net zero emissions.