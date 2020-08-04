Thanks for signing up!

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has criticised the conspiracy theorists and so-called ‘sovereign citizens’ who believe Australia’s coronavirus restrictions don’t apply to them, telling rule-breakers to “get real”.

Speaking on Sunrise this morning, Morrison responded to recent examples of Melbourne residents flouting mask restrictions or attempting to breeze past police checkpoints.

“Get real is my message,” Morrison said. “Get real.”

Earlier this week, Morrison took to social media to show off the face mask he wore while shopping in Sydney, in line with recommendations that New South Wales residents don face coverings where they can’t ensure proper social distancing.

But the PM today stopped short of condemning the sincere, complex, and fundamentally incorrect beliefs which lead some people to believe they’re above the law, saying those positions are just the result of frustration and confusion.

“This is a difficult time for everybody, I know people are angry, they’re frustrated. There’s been a lot of confusion,” Morrison said.

Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP says it is "disappointing" many Victorians aren't following coronavirus rules and has condemned an anti-masker for a "disgraceful" alleged assault on a Melbourne police officer who was "just doing their job." pic.twitter.com/XfAGkQ48Qx — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) August 4, 2020

Yesterday, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said officers smashed car windows on at least four occasions after drivers refused to hand over their details.

Commissioner Patton added that a 38-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting an officer who questioned her for not wearing a mask.

“We’ve got to get through this, we’ve got to make this work,” Morrison said this morning.

“What we don’t need is those sorts of disgraceful incidents, that we saw with that attack, that assault on a police officer just doing their job.”

Morrison’s statement comes after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews tore into Victorians who have faked medical conditions to avoid wearing a mask.