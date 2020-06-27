Don’t freak out but it looks like we could be getting our grubby mitts on those Scones & Cream Tim Tams that Arnott’s teased a few weeks ago.

The flavour started out as a joke off the back of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reference to the iconic Aussie food while discussing a potential free trade deal, but it turns out bikkies are no laughing matter over at Arnott’s.

They initially teased the Scones & Cream flavour among a bunch of vomit-inducing ideas like Bangers & Mash, Fish & Chips and Scotch Egg. But although the other flavours make us all gag just a *little* bit, Scones & Cream sounds bloody delicious.

As luck would have it, Arnott’s agreed and sent the team at Weekend Sunrise a prototype of the proposed new flavour to test out on-air. Although I’m deeply offended that the team at PEDESTRIAN.TV didn’t get sent our own batch (Arnott’s, if you’re reading this, feel free to slide into our DMs), the team’s reaction has me incredibly keen for this flavour to become a reality.

“This is a concept Tim Tam,” they explained before tasting the prototype flavour.

According to the Sunrise hosts, the flavour is “like an Iced Vovo,” which makes sense considering Arnott’s are also the bikkie legends that brought us that iconic treat.

“There’s a future in this,” Matt Doran said during the segment.

Arnott’s have developed a plethora of exciting flavours including peanut butter, espresso martini and the iconic Double Coat, so we’re already spoiled for choice. But is anybody really going to say no to a new Tim Tam flavour? Absolutely not.

Unfortunately, there are no official plans for Arnott’s to release the Scones & Cream flavour right now, but considering they developed the flavour within a week, there’s a chance we might be adding these to our shopping trolleys in the not-too-distant future.