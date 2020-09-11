Apparently it’s only ok to defend human rights, when it’s someone on your team. Because according to PM Scott Morrison Australia risks “losing our humanity” when it comes to the border closure in Queensland, but not when it comes to asylum seekers.

Sarah Caisip, Canberra, was denied permission to attend the funeral of her father Bernard, in Brisbane. This was due to the strict border restrictions in place in Queensland, intended to curb the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, Morrison doubled down on his attack on Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and told Sky News that he was “mystified” by the decision.

It is a harsh decision that any politician should be scrutinised for, but why is the scrutiny directed at Labour leader Palaszczuk, and not the members of his own party with strict border restrictions? This begs the question is Morrison authentic in his disappointment in the QLD Premier, or is he is just pandering, in an attempt to win over the public?

Greens Senator Adam Bandt pointed out ScoMo’s contradictory behaviour on Twitter, outlining that he wants border restrictions lifted in Queensland for Caisip to attend her fathers funeral, but not the family of a Tamil asylum seeker.

Where is your humanity Scott Morrison? Where was your humanity when you denied Priya, Nades and their daughters Kopika and Tharunicaa from coming back to Australia after being deported to Christmas Island? Where was your humanity when you denied Leo Seemanpillai’s family visa’s to attend his funeral?

You either be offended by all of it, or don’t be offended at all. You can’t just pick and choose which families you do and don’t want to feel sorry for. Especially when you make that decision based on the colour of their skin or their citizenship status. What’s different about a white family over a brown family? I’m part Tamil, does that mean I don’t get afforded the same privilege as a true blue, white Australian?

Palaszczuk is claiming to save lives by having strict borders, isn’t that the same logic that the Liberal party uses when they said “stop the boats” to “save lives at sea.”

Morrison didn’t you also post a photo claiming to love cooking Sri Lankan curry? If you’re happy to adopt our cooking and customs, why won’t you let us into the country?

What about the bush fires? Why didn’t you care about the lives of those affected by them? Why was your Hawaii trip more important?

I’m sick of the contradictions ScoMo. You need to care about humanity all of the time, not just when it’s to do with party politics.