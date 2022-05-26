From Freezing Coral Sperm To Coral IVF, Scientists Have Big Plans To Save The Barrier Reef

Let’s talk about coral sperm again. Did you know that it’s only released once a year? Which isn’t exactly ideal if you’re trying to help grow healthy coral population. Well, scientists have found a way to successfully freeze coral sperm, which means it can be stored and transplanted onto damaged areas of the reef whenever needed. Isn’t that neat?

Dr Justine O’Brien is the Manager of Conservation Science at Taronga Conservation Society Australia. Her team has been collecting and freezing sperm from high conservation value corals since 2011. Which is great news for the reefs around the world and for humanity, really.

So far, Justine and her team have preserved about 30 species, and perhaps most importantly, they have successfully thawed and bred live coral from what she calls their CryoDiversity Bank or “frozen zoo”.

“There has been a significant loss of coral cover on the reef, particularly in response to impacts of climate change,” she explains.

“It has been about 50 per cent over the last 35 years. But the genetic diversity of the reef is still relatively high. Genetic diversity is really the lynchpin for populations to persist in the future … If populations get too small and inbred, it puts ecosystems at risk of collapse.”

“So we’re trying to avoid this collapse, along with other interventions, by preserving as much diversity as we can with the aim of being able to infuse valuable genes back into coral populations in the future.”

Image: Southern Cross University