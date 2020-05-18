Those passing by East Devonport Primary School were met with an unusual greeting over the weekend – patriotic, yes, but incongruous with the average message you’d expect from a school’s sign board – “WELCOME BAK CUNTS”. The grandest of greetings if I ever did see one.

Punters took to the web to share their own pictures of the Tassie school’s message sign, which had most-likely been rearranged from letters of the original message “welcome back students”.

The wordsmith’s masterpiece was subsequently shared by Launceston Memes:

Meanwhile, in East Devonport Posted by Launceston Memes on Saturday, 16 May 2020

Here’s what I think happened: either the wind blew off ‘STDE’ and miraculously shifted the remaining letters together to form the emphatic greeting, a teacher had one-too-many rosés on the Friday night prior (I’m looking at you Sharon), or someone just pulled off the crime of all crimes. All options are plausible.

East Devonport Primary School subsequently took to Facebook yesterday to report that the matter had been taken up with the cops. The plot thickens.

“Very disappointing that over the weekend someone chose to vandalise our school sign and place offensive language on it,” the post reads. “It has been dealt with and reported to the police.”

“A big thank you to all those concerned members of our community to reported the incident and expressed their concern. If anyone knows anything about who might have done it, can they please contact the school or the Devonport police.”

I blame the wind. Or the rosé.

Either way, welcome bak.