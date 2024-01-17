Sara Ramirez Hints They’ve Been Axed From And Just Like That Over Their Pro-Palestine Stance

And Just Like That‘s Sara Ramirez is dropping hints that they might have been dropped from the Sex And The Cityreboot over the support for Palestine. And while look, not many of us are going to pretend Che Diaz is our favourite character, Ramirez’ potential firing could be the latest in a string of people experiencing professional consequences for saying the indiscriminate bombing of innocent people is bad.

Ramirez, who plays the character Che Diaz, has been posting content to their Instagram in support of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas since November of 2023.

However in a recent post they slammed the “industry” as being “duplicitous” and hinted that they might have been terminated from And Just Like That in the lead up to the show’s third season.

“While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again,” the actor wrote.

“While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

Reading between the lines, the post implies that behind the scenes Ramirez has been let go or fired from the show for their support of Palestine.

Nothing has been confirmed officially from HBO or And Just Like That show-runners yet.

Further in the post Ramirez also seemingly took a dig at the “performative” nature of Hollywood being more so than character they played.

“I get it. Awards are shiny and people need to pay their rent or feel special and powerful. Meanwhile we are beyond the 100 day mark on this “war” that has been acknowledged by many, including the ICC, as a genocide. It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played,” wrote Ramirez.

Here the actor is throwing shade at how they believe the inclusion of their character on And Just Like That was nothing more than an attempt to pander to the LGBTQIA+ market. Take that last line as you will.

Currently the future of Ramirez’s inclusion in the show is uncertain. When contacted by journalists executive producer Michael Patrick King‘s spokesperson refused to comment.

However if Ramirez’s posts are anything to be trusted, things are not looking good for Che Diaz.

This news comes on the same day that the ABC clarified its reasoning for firing temporary radio host Antoinette Lattouf over her Instagram posts sharing her positon on the Gaza conflict.