Unfortunately in Australia, ‘personalised treatment’ isn’t currently offered as standard care for cancer patients.

It refers to when individuals receive a tailored treatment plan according to the particular genomic characteristics of their disease, offering the chance to rid false lines of treatment entirely.

“We’re still on an old, trial and error system that wastes billions in ineffective medicines and costs many patients their lives. It’s wasteful, ineffective and needlessly costs so many lives,” said Samuel Johnson.

“I wish people could understand that personalised medicine allows us to treat our cancer patients with the right drug, first time, every time.”

“If you get cancer, your treatment outcomes shouldn’t be affected by things like status, income or geography. Everybody deserves a fair shake. The best treatments shouldn’t just go to those who can afford them, and it’s already happening in the personalised medicine space.”

So many of us have been touched by The Big C in different ways – it’s a journey that truly tests the strengths of any who encounter it.

For Logie-winning actor Samuel Johnson, cancer has yielded immense life-long impacts. His sister Connie was diagnosed for the first time at age 11, again at 22 and for a third with breast cancer, at age 33.

Since her passing in 2017, Samuel has worked tirelessly to build his movement, the charity Love Your Sister founded upon one simple ethos – vanquishing cancer with joy.