Footy Show host Sam Newman has finally left Channel Nine after 35 years with the network and hopefully this means he’ll finally shut the fuck up.

Newman took to Twitter on Friday night to announce that he and the network have mutually decided to part ways, which sounds *exactly* like what everyone says when their significant other breaks up with them.

Let’s see how this gets reported. Can’t wait. The 9 network and I have MUTUALLY decided that, in the station’s best interests, I withdraw form appearing on their programs – forthwith. And, for me, the last 35-odd years have been fantastic. Really! @Channel9 — Sam Newman (@Origsmartassam) June 19, 2020

The move comes after Newman spewed some extraordinarily racist bullshit about murdered US man George Floyd, calling him (and I quote) a “piece of shit.”

But the wildly inappropriate comments about George Floyd were just the tip of the iceberg for the controversial ex-footy player’s career, with countless examples of racism across his lengthy career.

Back in 1999, Newman “impersonated” Indigenous football legend Nicky Winmar on the show, in which he used blackface. But more recently in 2019, he caused a scene when he called literal child Greta Thunberg an “annoying little brat” and a “shit.”

Channel Nine have also released a statement following the split, explaining that the decision was made “mutually and amicably.”

“Sam Newman has been a part of the football landscape in Melbourne for generations. He enjoyed an illustrious playing career, notching up 300 games for the Geelong Football Club,” a Nine spokesperson said.

“We thank Sam for his service with Nine over several decades. His contribution to The Footy Show was paramount to the enormous ratings success the show enjoyed over many years.”

The news comes just days after Newman was given a regular spot on The Footy Show, entitled “Sam’s Shed” where “no topic [was] off limits.”

Thankfully, we no longer have to endure this man’s repeated sexist, racist, homophobic or otherwise shit takes. At least not on the Nine Network.

He built a media career off the back of consistently offensive moves, and thankfully it looks like he’ll finally shut the fuck up.