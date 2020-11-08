Sam Newman has once again spectacularly put his foot in it and made an extremely ableist and insensitive comment towards Joe Biden, after his election victory this morning.

In his tweet, which has since been deleted, he says Biden is “mentally retarded and has special needs.”

For context: Biden has a stutter and has been very vocal about it. He has since become an incredible role model for young people fighting their own stutter.

It’s a super offensive comment, especially for the disabled community, who are faced with the stigma of having a disability everyday. The R-word is considered a slur to that community, and they have continuously asked the public not to use the word anymore.

Newman is notorious for being deliberately offensive for the sake of a cheap laugh. Let’s revisit some of his most disgusting moments, shall we?

In 1999, Newman did blackface on the Footy Show to impersonate St. Kilda player Nicky Winmar. In 2008, he mocked journalist Caroline Wilson, putting a photo of her on a mannequin in lingerie. In 2014, he called NFL draftee Michael Sam kissing his boyfriend an “annoyingly gratuitous act.”

He also tried (and failed) to incite anti-lockdown protests across Melbourne.

After Biden’s speech yesterday, where he reminded Americans to come together, Aussie comedian Dave Hughes made an insensitive tweet about the way Biden spoke.

In the tweet, Hughesy said that: “Joe Biden had a mad struggle stringing sentences together. Is it the autocue?”

The Masked Singer star was immediately met with immense backlash on Twitter for the ill-informed tweet.

Unlike Newman, The Masked Singer judge immediately apologised for his insensitive tweet, claiming he did not know about Biden’s stutter.

Other ‘comedians’ also came to Hughesys aid, reminding people that everybody makes mistakes.

While some people have forgiven Hughesy for his public mistake, others have said that he “lost any benefit of the doubt” after making making some unhelpful comments about the Melbourne lockdown and the AFL Grand Final.

Let’s hope Australians can refrain from mentioning Biden’s stutter for the next four-years.

