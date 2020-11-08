Sam Newman has once again spectacularly put his foot in it and made an extremely ableist and insensitive comment towards Joe Biden, after his election victory this morning.

In his tweet, which has since been deleted, he says Biden is “mentally retarded and has special needs.”

Never forget the kind of person Sam Newman is. You may have deleted it Sam, but the internet doesn’t forget. pic.twitter.com/ioQjFunFsL — jedstur™ ???? (@jedstur) November 8, 2020

For context: Biden has a stutter and has been very vocal about it. He has since become an incredible role model for young people fighting their own stutter.

It’s a super offensive comment, especially for the disabled community, who are faced with the stigma of having a disability everyday. The R-word is considered a slur to that community, and they have continuously asked the public not to use the word anymore.

Newman is notorious for being deliberately offensive for the sake of a cheap laugh. Let’s revisit some of his most disgusting moments, shall we?

In 1999, Newman did blackface on the Footy Show to impersonate St. Kilda player Nicky Winmar. In 2008, he mocked journalist Caroline Wilson, putting a photo of her on a mannequin in lingerie. In 2014, he called NFL draftee Michael Sam kissing his boyfriend an “annoyingly gratuitous act.”

He also tried (and failed) to incite anti-lockdown protests across Melbourne.

I just unblocked Sam Newman, so I could report him then block him again.

#auspol #ATimeForInclusionNotWankerism

(This time without the massive typos) — Sharty McScrote: Prolifically Profane Protagonist (@FlogWarrior) November 8, 2020

This is why Sam Newman is a total and utter cunt. pic.twitter.com/gpbOWcnJGc — Chris (@chrismwriter) November 8, 2020

After Biden’s speech yesterday, where he reminded Americans to come together, Aussie comedian Dave Hughes made an insensitive tweet about the way Biden spoke.

In the tweet, Hughesy said that: “Joe Biden had a mad struggle stringing sentences together. Is it the autocue?”

The Masked Singer star was immediately met with immense backlash on Twitter for the ill-informed tweet.

You can delete tweets but you can’t polish a turd, Dave Hughes one day Sam Newman the next, keep outing yourselves folks pic.twitter.com/kzvTZEja4r — Deep Longstop (@deeplongstop) November 8, 2020

Prue MacSween, Sam Newman, and Dave Hughes all made fun of Biden’s stutter. Rather than focus on the disability, focus on the achievements. #auspol — QueerRevolution (@QueerAussie) November 8, 2020

Unlike Newman, The Masked Singer judge immediately apologised for his insensitive tweet, claiming he did not know about Biden’s stutter.

I would NEVER mock someone’s stutter. I was commenting on Joe’s struggle to read the autocue. I didn’t think it had anything to do with a stutter. Sorry for my ignorance. — Dave Hughes (@DHughesy) November 7, 2020

Other ‘comedians’ also came to Hughesys aid, reminding people that everybody makes mistakes.

When somebody makes an honest mistake, realises it & apologises surely it’s time to move on. If you truly want the world to be a better place Hughesy is not your enemy. #IStandByDave https://t.co/Jpe5oRCJj6 — Peter Helliar (@pjhelliar) November 7, 2020

While some people have forgiven Hughesy for his public mistake, others have said that he “lost any benefit of the doubt” after making making some unhelpful comments about the Melbourne lockdown and the AFL Grand Final.

Hughesy just needs to think before he tweets. He actually did my head in during lockdown with his anti lockdown rhetoric. Plus your so much funnier Pete. Maybe you could have a little chat with him over a beer to get him back on track. — Susie (@susieyarrawonga) November 7, 2020

Let’s hope Australians can refrain from mentioning Biden’s stutter for the next four-years.