Four men, all believed to be from Victoria, have been arrested in Adelaide after allegedly stowing away on a freight train that departed Melbourne last night which subsequently crossed into South Australia, putting them in breach of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

SA Police confirmed that the men were discovered at around 9:30am this morning Adelaide time hiding aboard an interstate freight train that was bound for Perth.

The train departed Melbourne at 10:30pm last night, and made a routine stop at the Adelaide Freight Terminal this morning. At that point, the four men were discovered and apprehended by police.

According to South Australia Police, the men – aged 22, 26, 29, and 29 – are all of no fixed address, and were all subsequently arrested and charged with breaching COVID directions.

All four men were subsequently refused bail and were remanded in custody in Adelaide. They are all now set to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court tomorrow.

What, and I cannot stress this enough, the hell is happening.