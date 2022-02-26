Early on Saturday morning, Vladimir Putin’s Russian troops entered Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv following a full-scale invasion earlier in the week.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to defend his country against the Russian attack and continues to plead with the world for assistance in doing so.

As ???????? continues to attack Kyiv, the draft resolution is co-sponsored by an unprecedented number of ???????? Member States. This proves: the world is with us, the truth is with us, the victory will be ours ????????! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

In a moving address to the people of Ukraine, the President alongside his government officials told viewers that “We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are protecting Ukraine”.

"The president is here." President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine posted a video on social media showing him standing alongside other government officials, saying that the country’s leaders had not fled Kyiv as Russian forces entered the city. https://t.co/VPxc01QGAG pic.twitter.com/F91xlEp7we — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 25, 2022

Russian forces are believed to have entered the city from three different sides resulting in the casualties of 1,000 Russian fighters as per The Guardian.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, has stated that his city had begun a “defensive phase”.

He went on to describe the harrowing scenes occurring within his city:

“Shots and explosions are ringing out … and saboteurs have already entered Kyiv. The enemy wants to put the capital on its knees and destroy us,” as per The Guardian.

Clashes between opposing militaries are now being reported on the outermost regions of Kyiv.

Artillery fire and gunfighting are occurring within earshot of the city centre, albeit some distance away according to reporting by the ABC.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to remain in his nation’s capital despite offers by the US to evacuate him as per the Washington Post.

.@ZelenskyyUa's tv address to the Russian (!) people might be the most moving speech that I've ever seen in my entire life. The whole world needs to see, understand and share this crucial Ukrainian message.#StandWithUkraine #Ukraine #Україна #Russia #Россия pic.twitter.com/WoMOgqXTWX — Patrick Moelleken ???????? (@PMoelleken) February 24, 2022

We’ve done our best to simplify the current conflict in a short explainer article which you can read here.

Moreover, if you’re feeling glum about the whole situation (as many of us are) and want to help support the Ukrainian people affected by Russia’s invasion, here is a non-exhaustive list of resources and organisations to check out.

In response to Russia’s invasion, Australia and other Western nations including the US and the UK have placed place sanctions on Russia.

“Australia always stands up to bullies,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier in the week.

“We will be standing up to Russia, along with all of our partners and all those who believe that it’s totally unacceptable that Russia could invade its neighbour.”

With the situation constantly evolving, the next few days will be crucial to decide the fate of Ukraine’s independence.

Australians in need of consular assistance should call the Australian Government 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 555 135 in Australia (if you’re calling on someone’s behalf) or +61 2 6261 3305 outside Australia.