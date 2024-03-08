Roxy Jacenko Is Giving Away A $10 Million Home And That’s One Way To Escape The Rental Crisis

Aussie influencer and business tycoon Roxy Jacenko is back in Australia and giving away a $10 million house, and can you imagine your landlord’s face when they learn you’re moving here.

Jancenko is of course known for being a successful businesswoman and for her extravagant lifestyle. But whereas she is most famous for her PR company Sweaty Betty, she says she actually built herself up with a series of property investments, and now teaches students business skills in her course.

“Sweaty Betty PR was very good to me, at my peak managing the PR for over 100 local and international brands, but what many don’t know is that my property investing started at 21 years of age with a small deposit of $37K,” she told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“I turned that investment into a near $1 million sale and didn’t stop there.”

Now she’s running a competition as part of her online course Roxy’s Bootcamp, with a waterfront home in Sydney’s Cronulla being the star prize. It includes views of Gunnamatta Bay, four bedrooms and could be your chance to leave the housing crisis behind.

The house also comes with its very own heated pool. Image – supplied.

When asked why she was giving away a house, Jacenko simply said “why not?”, adding that was aware the housing market was simply out of reach for so many people.

“I have made my money, it’s time to give someone else the chance at their dream lifestyle – I guess taking it from a vision board to real life,” she said.

Damn, and what I wouldn’t do for even a small apartment, never mind a multi-million dollar house.

Image – Supplied.

Other prizes in the competition include a Birkin Handbag and a Rolex watch, which Jacenko says come from her own collection (but don’t worry, they’re unused).

So how does it work? Well, the offer is open to students who sign up for Roxy’s ONLINE Bootcamp and buy an entry, with entries starting at $29. The more entries people get, the more chances they have of winning.

The draw ends on 6th June, with a winner announced two days later.