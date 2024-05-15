Roxy Jacenko’s Bootcamp Business Partners Slam Her Social Media Vids As ‘Wrong And Defamatory’

The Roxy Jacenko Brand Bootcamp drama continues to unfold as the PR mogul’s business partners have accused her of being ‘misleading’ and ‘defamatory’ in her social media comments. Can’t we all live in peace and hand over the alleged Brand Bootcamp prizes to me to look after while this all settles down?

In case you missed it, Jacenko hit social media last week to explain to roughly 7,000 Brand Bootcamp subscribers they would all be receiving a refund from Jacenko’s own bank account for their $29 entry fee into a massive giveaway. Massive as in, the prizes on offer ranged from a $10 million Cronulla home (!!!!) to a Birkin bag and a Rolex watch.

The caveat? Only some of the entrants in the giveaway were given the chance to do a second little lucky dip to try and win the major prizes. The odds of winning the prize game was determined to be 1 in 31,125.

And so, Jacenko stepped down as director of her own Brand Bootcamp due to feeling “distressed” and “embarrassed”, and left the rest of the responsibility to her partners (who own 50% of the business) Youssef Tleis and Kassim Alaouie.

Here’s where the tea comes in. Per the Daily Mail, subscribers to Roxy’s Brand Bootcamp received a fiery email from the pair, which detailed the alleged downfall of their relationship with Jacenko and accused her of locking them out of the brand’s socials.

“These [social media] videos are misleading and paint a completely inaccurate picture of our intentions and actions with regards to Roxy’s Bootcamp,” they wrote.

They alleged their partnership with Jacenko started off “in good faith” but “deteriorated based mainly on a difference of opinions about how to market the promotion.”

“This led Roxy, who I trusted as a business partner, to last month lock me out of the company’s [social media] accounts,” they wrote.

“Her accusations that we do not intend to give away the prizes or pay the guaranteed $250,000 prize are simply wrong and defamatory, and are extremely concerning to us.

“Just because she wants ‘out’ of this business does not mean that the public should not get the benefit of a prize draw they signed up for.”

At the end of the email they claimed they have asked Roxy for access to the social media accounts, and threatened “legal recourse” if they remained locked out.

It’s all a lot of wild business drama if you ask me.

Roxy Jacenko is yet to respond to her business partner’s allegations.