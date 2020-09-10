Boil the kettle because some Bachie tea has been spilled just minutes after tonight’s episode finished airing.

In tonight’s juicy ep, everyone returned to the mansion, which was *obviously* going to stir up some drama. But what I didn’t expect was for Roxi Kenny to do a runner and self-yeet out of the mansion, and the competition to win Locky’s heart.

But according to The Wash, an insider has revealed that her reason for leaving is allegedly much juicier than first thought.

“The girls all went into a hotel before then filming their arrivals back at the house. Roxi was asked [by a producer] to start a bit of a fight with Juliette beforehand, and it was implied in a ‘wink wink’ kind of way that if she did, Locky would then ask Juliette to leave at the cocktail party. But he never did,” the insider, who was allegedly in the house when it happened, revealed.

“Roxi then went and spoke with her producer, and got upset because she felt she was being used as a puppet to start fights. She then went into her bedroom upset and they allowed Juliette to walk in after her, all off-camera.”

OOOOOOFT. The tea is piping hot!

So basically, Roxi wasn’t just cracking the shits at Juliette, she allegedly got sick of being a “puppet” and tonight’s antics were the final nail in the coffin for her.

“Juliette said something like ‘we all know you sleep with everyone’ and walked out. Roxi was furious, ran out of the room after her and [producers] already had all of the cameras there ready to chase her. She realised she was being set up and used to fuel drama,” the source said.

“So she quit right there and then because she felt like they were all treating her like shit and making all these bad things happen to get a reaction.”

Honestly, GOOD! FOR! HER! If this is true (and it’s all to be taken with the enormous grain of salt we give to any anonymous reality television source), Roxi was well within her rights to leave.

The woman is a bloody associate mechanical engineer AND a law student, she simply does not have time to be a puppet.

These women go on the show for love, or at least some quality Instagram spon-con opportunities, so to reportedly become a puppet in the producer’s game would obviously be a fair reason to yeet yourself out of the show.

And honestly, we’re getting closer and closer to the finale and Locky is quickly becoming far less desirable. So Roxi, I don’t blame ya darl.